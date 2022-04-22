Stalin writes to Modi, asks Centre to supply 72,000 mt of coal daily

CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to handle coal shortage and provide uninterrupted supply of power, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a DO letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to supply 72,000 metric tonnes of coal per day to Tamil Nadu.

The State had already decided to procure 4.8 lakh tonnes of coal. Informing this in the Assembly, the Minister had said, “Tenders for procuring 4.8 lakh metric tonnes of coal will be floated in another two or three days. The state requires 72,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal per day and we receive 48,000 MT to 50,000 MT per day.”

Several areas in the state reported power cuts forcing the Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji to respond in Twitter.