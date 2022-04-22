Sasi hints at conspiracy, seeks justice for Kodanad victims

CHENNAI: Hinting at a possible involvement of higher-ups and a conspiracy in the death of the wife and child of KV Sayan, one of the accused in the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, VK Sasikala, close confident of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, demanded justice for the death of the two innocent people along with Om Bahadur, who was killed at the crime scene. Sayan survived the road mishap.

In a statement issued after the completion of police inquiry on Friday, Sasikala said there should be justice for the death of the security guard. “Apart from that, a woman and a child who were also killed in an accident, should get justice,” Sasikala, who owned the Kodanad estate, said in a statement, after the police team left her house in T Nagar on Friday after two days’ inquiry. The investigation tean was headed by west zone IG, R Sudhakar.

Sasikala’s demand came in the backdrop of the two accused Sayan and Kanagaraj, former driver of Jayalalithaa, getting involved on the same day at different locations in April 2017.

Kanagaraj was killed in an accident while Sayan too met with an accident the same day in Palakkad, in which his wife and child were killed. These accidents had fuelled speculations that influential people were behind the crime.

The prime accused Sayan of Kerala was granted bail by Madras High court in July 2021. Though he was given bail by the jurisdiction court two months after his arrest in 2017, it was cancelled in 2019, after he gave a media interview alleging that then Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami was involved in the case.