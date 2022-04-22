Overhead power line snaps; rail traffic hit on Katpadi section for hours

VELLORE: Rail traffic on the Katpadi section was affected following an overhead power line breaking near Tiruvalam on Thursday. The line break occurred near Tiruvalam early on Thursday resulting in the Chennai bound Lalbagh Express, the Secunderabad-Chennai Kachiguda Express and the Coimbatore – Chennai Intercity Express being forced to a halt at different locations much to the discomfiture of the passengers. On receipt of information, technical staff from the Katpadi railway station rushed to the spot and started the repair work. It was expected to consume considerable time, but, work was completed soon and traffic resumed by 1 pm, much to the relief of stranded passengers, railway officials confirmed.