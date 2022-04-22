Nalini’s release: All files sent to Prez in Jan 2021

CHENNAI: The Governor sent all the files to the President on January 27, 2021, in connection with the recommendation made by the state Council of Ministers in favour of the release of all the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the state informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made this submission before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The bench was hearing petitions filed by S Nalini, one of the convicts in the assassination case.

M Radhakrishnan, Nalini’s counsel argued that the Governor has committed contempt by not adhering to the resolution passed in September 2018 in favour of the release of all seven convicts.

“According to the Constitution mandate, the Governor should act as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers. Therefore, he should accept the resolution passed by the ministers and he should not have sent the same to the President,” Radhakrishnan submitted.

On recording the submissions, the CJ wanted the advocate to furnish the details of the Apex Court order to show whether Nalini was convicted or not in the case booked under TADA Act. The matter was adjourned to April 25.