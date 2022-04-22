Minorities Rights Day to be observed annually on Dec 18

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will observe December 18, every year, as Minorities Rights Day at the state level and about Rs 2.50 lakh will be earmarked for the purpose, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K S Masthan told the Assembly on Friday.

The government, being the saviour of minorities, is striving tirelessly to promote the upliftment and economic advancement of the minorities through effective implementation of various development schemes and welfare measures, he said.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for the department, the minister said the government would celebrate Minorities Rights Day at state level every year on December 18.

"Just as the day is being observed at district level under the collectors concerned, it will be celebrated at the state level. A sum of Rs 2.50 lakh will be provided for the purpose," he said.

Further, in order to enable the minority girl students in rural areas to pursue their studies without any impediments, the government would provide education aid of Rs 500 to the students of Classes 3 to 5 and Rs 1,000 to the wards of Class 6.

A sum of Rs 2.75 crore would be provided as aid to the students, the minister said.

Guidelines will be framed for providing minority status to educational institutions, Masthan added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R S Rajakannappan informed that e-libraries would be established in 275 college hostels, run by the department, at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore for the benefit of a large number of students.

In an initiative aimed at improving the economic prospects of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Tribes, the government would form 25 groups with each comprising 10 members (men / women) and encourage them to set up ready-made garment units. They would be provided an assistance of Rs Rs 75 lakh, Rajakannappan said.

The medical assistance of Rs 1,000 being provided to the hostellers for three medical checkups in a year, will be enhanced to Rs 3,000, he added.