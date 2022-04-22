Man suspected in wife’s death hangs self in farm house at Melur in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A man reportedly murdered his wife and hanged himself in T-Pettai in Tiruchy on Thursday. The couple Venkatraman (55) and Saraswathi (50) were living in their farm house at Melur village near T-Pettai. On Thursday morning, the women who went to graze their cattle were shocked to see Saraswathi lying dead in a pool of blood on the cot outside the house while Venkatraman was hanging dead. Soon they passed on the information to the police. On information, the T-Pettai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent them to Thuraiyur GH. Initial investigation found that there were frequent quarrel between the couple and on the day of incident, Venkatraman should have murdered Saraswathi and later, hanged himself. A case has been filed and investigations are on.