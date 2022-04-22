Lorry rams private staff bus, leaves 22 people injured

CHENNAI: As many as 22 people were injured in an accident after a lorry rammed into a private bus on the National Highway near Kancheepuram on Thursday. A staff bus that belonging to a private firm in Sriperumbudur was speeding on the National Highway on Thursday morning. When the bus was nearing Thamal village a lorry tried to overtake the bus. The driver lost control of the lorry and rammed the bus. In the impact, 22 staff who were seated inside the bus suffered injuries. They were taken to Kancheepuram GH. Search is on to nab the missing lorry driver.