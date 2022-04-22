Intruder at university women’s hostel arrested in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Students staying in the women’s hostel of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore could heave a sigh of relief as a 19-year-old youth, who frequently sneaked into their hostel campus during night to steal valuables over the last one month, was finally arrested by police on Thursday.

The accused, M Surendar an electrician from Kalveerampalayam, was in the habit of trespassing into the women’s hostel to steal valuables.

Police stepped up vigil after a large number of students staged a sit-in protest last month raising safety concerns over intrusion of strangers into the hostel during night. Even then, on April 10, some students noticed a stranger entering the campus and attempting to lift a laptop through the window.

Based on a complaint from university authorities, the Vadavalli police registered a case and two special teams were formed to nab the culprit. After inquiries, police identified and tracked down Surendar of Kalveerampalayam with the help of CCTV images.

He confessed to having entered the hostel, while returning from work, by scaling the compound wall to lift valuables. Curiously, Surendar used to enter the hostel and use the dresses of the inmates that were put outside for drying on the campus, to avoid getting caught. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.