Guilty in Kodanad case must be punished: TTV

MADURAI: All those who are guilty in the Kodanad murder cum heist case should be brought to justice and punished, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said in Madurai on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Dhinakaran said his aunt VK Sasikala has been extending full cooperation with the investigation agency in the Kodanad case.

The AMMK leader said his party is striving to retrieve the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol as well as the party (AIADMK). After achieving a convincing victory in a democratic manner, Sasikala would be made general secretary of the party. Once these goals are realised, we will try to bring back ‘Amma’s rule’ in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Making it clear that the setbacks in polls would not affect his party, he said the AMMK is a ‘political movement’ and not a business establishment or a company.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, he said the victory of the DMK, which came to power, did not bring on a new dawn –‘vidiyal’ - to Tamil Nadu, but the governance appears to be a dark period for the state. The DMK government failed to fulfill the promises made in its poll manifesto and people, who voted them to power, have only been deceived. Hence, the DMK would suffer a massive defeat in coming years, he said.