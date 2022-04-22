Govt teacher run over by private bus near Pattukottai, driver arrested

TIRUCHY: A government school teacher died on the spot when a private bus hit his bike and ran over him near Pattukottai in Thanjavur on Thursday. Sivanraj (31), a resident from Thathaneri in Madurai was working as PG Teacher at a government Higher Secondary School at Theerthalaikadu village in Karaikudi. He was previously working in Alathur HSS near Pattukottai and was transferred to the Karaikudi school 15 days ago. On Thursday, Sivanraj who was on his way in bike to receive the transfer letter from Alathur school was hit by a private bus. He lost control and fell on the road. The bus ran over him killing him on the spot. Pattukottai police arrested bus driver Balakrishnan (38) from Vadakadu in Pudukkottai.