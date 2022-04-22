Collapsed jumbo treated successfully in STR

COIMBATORE: A calf elephant, which was found, collapsed at Thalavady Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was successfully revived by a team of veterinarians on Wednesday evening.

The elephant, aged around 5 years, was spotted lying in the Chikkalli forest area during patrol by a team of anti-poaching watchers. On their information, a team of Forest Department staff along with forest veterinary surgeon S Sathasivam arrived and examined the animal.

“The elephant was found with a bloated stomach indicating that it was suffering from fecal impaction. It was administered with fluids and injections for revival. Within two hours, the animal began to show signs of recovery. Yet the animal couldn’t stand on its feet,” said an official.

Therefore, the Forest Department staff made ropes out of plants and tied them around its body to lift the animal. “As large vehicles could not be brought inside the forest area, more than 20 staff made such strenuous efforts to help the animal stand up. Once it got on its feet, the animal strolled into the dense forest cover,” said an official. A team has been deputed to keep track of the animal.

Anti-poaching watcher chased by elephant herd dies

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old anti-poaching watcher died of cardiac arrest while trying to escape from a herd of elephants in Valparai on Thursday.

A group of Forest Department staff along with P Ravichandran were on a routine patrol at Manthirimattam forest area in Manambolly Range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) around 10 am, when a herd of elephants came charging at them.

Immediately, everyone took to their heels to get away from the sight of elephants. Unfortunately, Ravichandran collapsed on the ground. He was immediately rushed to Valparai Government Hospital, where doctors examined and declared him to be dead.