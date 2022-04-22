Coimbatore rural police seize 1 tonne of banned tobacco products, 1 held

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore rural police on Thursday seized over one tonne of banned tobacco products and arrested a 27-year-old in the case. Acting on a tip off, a police team from Chettipalayam station seized 1,005 kg of banned tobacco products stocked at ‘Vannagadu thottam’ in ‘Periakuyili’ area. After inquiries, police arrested M Ramesh Kumar (27), from Flower Market. He was produced in court and sent on remand. Police have urged people to give information on such illegal activity either by calling 9498181212 or through WhatsApp at 77081-00100.