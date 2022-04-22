Car gaffe: Take mine but don’t go to Kamalalayam, Udhayanidhi mocks EPS

CHENNAI: Peals of laughter broke out among the treasury bench in the Assembly after DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin took on the AIADMK and the BJP in a lighter vein.

“I do not have any objection in you (LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami) using my car, but do not go to Kamalalayam in my car,” quipped Udhayanidhi. Immediately, Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam replied that their car will always travel in the direction where MGR lived.

Earlier, during the Assembly session, the AIADMK joint coordinator Palaniswami accidentally happened to get into Udhayanidhi’s car but after his assistants alerted him, he got into his car. As both the cars are of the same company and colour Palaniswami got confused. The same happened to Udhayanidhi once even as he admitted it in the Assembly.

For a change, the MLAs of the DMK and the AIADMK allowed the actor turned politician Udhayanidhi to complete his speech sans hindrance. The DMK’s prince in waiting also thanked the Opposition for not staging a walkout and patiently listening to his speech packed with puns and political satire.

Udhayanidhi who had earlier bashed BJP with his ‘single brick’ campaign in the 2021 elections recalled the drive and also aired his views on uplifting transgenders and diferently abled.

Speaking on the demand for grants on the Social Welfare Department, Udhayanidhi said that most of the transgenders are theists and so they should be employed in temples. Transgenders should also be given suitable jobs in government offices. Continuing his demands for transgenders, Udhayanidhi said that it is good that transgenders are given pension of Rs 1,000 per month for persons who are above 40 years. The day the transformation starts they are ostracised by the family members and it will be better to provide pension for those above 18 years, he added.

He also said that differently-abled are not given loan by banks for business and so a separate financial unit like TAHDCO should be established to provide loans exclusively for them.