44th Chess Olympiad: CM Stalin heads the coordination committee

CHENNAI: The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 10 at Mamallapuram next to Chennai.

In the order issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu, A coordinating committee headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been set up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad

The committee has 23 members, including Public Works Minister EV Velu, Minister Meyyanathan, Tourism Minister Mathiventhan, DGP Silendra Babu, MP Raja, Udayanidhi Stalin and chief secretaries of various departments.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has stated that the Coordinating Committee will conduct review meetings on the Chess Olympiad competition and will work out ways to better organize the competition.