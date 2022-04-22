17-year-old delivers baby, police arrest 12-yr-old for impregnating

TIRUCHY: In a bizzare incident, the Thanjavur police secured a 12 -year-old boy and produced him before a local court on Thursday claiming that he impregnated a 17-year-old girl, who delivered a girl recently.

The court directed the police to conduct an elaborate investigation whether any other person/s were also involved.

Sources said that a 17-year-old girl from Thanjavur, studying in Class 11, experienced some physical changes recently. When parents enquired the girl, she failed to give a proper reply. Meanwhile, the girl developed severe abdominal pain and she was rushed to Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital where she delivered a girl child.

Doctors, who assisted the delivery, after learning that the girl was not married, lodged a complaint with Thanjavur All Women Police station. Inspector Ravimathi registered a case and conducted an inquiry with the girl during which she reportedly disclosed that a 12-year-old neighbour boy was having an intimate relationship with her and he was responsible for her pregnancy.

Following this, cops picked up the boy and produced him before a local court. The judge, after hearing the case, ordered for a medical test of the boy and asked the police whether any other person was involved.

The boy has been lodged in the government observation home.