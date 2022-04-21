Youth’s custodial death: Postmortem conducted in presence of magistrate

CHENNAI: A day after a 25-year-old man, Vignesh, died in police custody, the postmortem was performed in the presence of a magistrate at Kilpauk Medical College on Wednesday. Magistrate has reportedly summoned the cops involved. Vignesh of Foreshore Estate rode horses for visitors at Marina and has two cases pending. He along with two others were intercepted during a vehicle check at Kelly’s junction around 2 am. Since Vignesh had a knife and five grams of ganja, police asked them to come to the station. Vignesh, inebriated, allegedly refused to cooperate and tried to flee. During a chase, Vignesh allegedly fell and developed a seizure at the station. He was rushed to Kilpauk MCH where he was declared brought dead.