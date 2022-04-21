TN History Congress annual sessions to be held from April 22 to 24

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The TN History Congress will conduct a three-day meeting at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College in Tiruvannamalai between April 22 and 24, according to the congress general secretary SS Sundaram. As two annual sessions were not held during the last two years due to COVID, the Tiruvannamalai history congress session will cover both of them in the 3 days, he added. Stating that more than 750 persons, including teachers, students, historians and research scholars were expected to participate in the offline event, he said papers would be presented on political, economic and social history.