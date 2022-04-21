Several parts of TN to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 24 hours

Chennai: Several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall due to the existing air circulation in the next 24 hours, said the regional meteorological centre. Among other isolated places, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur over western Ghat areas including The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi.

In the past 24 hours, Kanniyakumari received 1 cm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the adjoining districts in the Western Ghats and delta regions, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area are also likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in the next 48 hours.

The regional meteorological department officials issued a thunderstorm warning stating that thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.

Meanwhile, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius and 36.4 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively on Thursday. The minimum temperature in Nungambakkam was 28.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees above normal, while Meenambakkam was 27 degrees Celsius.