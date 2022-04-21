Police to intensify patrol around airport, set up outpost: Tiruchy CoP

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City police patrolling by four-wheeler and two wheelers will be intensified around the airport and a police outpost will be established at the entrance and exit points of the facility, said city commissioner of police and airport committee chairman, G Karthikeyan on Wednesday.

A meeting of the committee members was held to discuss the security arrangements and various developmental projects at Tiruchy International Airport in which Karthikeyan stressed that the basic safety infrastructure, technical arrangements should be augmented. He also elaborately discussed about the anti-terrorist measures to safeguard the facility.

Discussing the reasons for the delay in the runway expansion programme, the commissioner suggested that the residents in Dr Ambedkar Nagar should be shifted and provided alternative site through the Slum Clearance Board for which a recommendation should be made to the district administration.

Meanwhile, the committee chairman, who expressed concerns that the national highway No 210 is close to the airport runway, said that as a safety measure, a surface level bridge or reducing the height of the roads should be considered. He also urged the airport administration to install adequate number of CCTV cameras in and around the airport to keep a watch on smuggling activities. He suggested installing more cameras in the parking areas. Airport Director S Dharmaraj, SP Sujth Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.