MADURAI: A 59-year-old foreign national was detained at Uvari shore in Tirunelveli district on charges of overstaying in India. He was identified as G Derrick, who belongs to the Netherlands, sources said. Derrick was spotted unusually at night hours on Tuesday by some fishermen at Uvari shore and as they grew suspicious, informed the police. However, Tirunelveli SP P Saravanan said the foreign national was not arrested, but a formal enquiry has been conducted and his visa expired an year ago.