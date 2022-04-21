Pandalur woman gets Rs 25,000 bill; TNEB staff suspended for wrong reading

COIMBATORE: An elderly woman from Pandalur in The Nilgiris had the shock of her life as she received an electricity bill for Rs 25,000. Devaki (78) received a message last week to pay Rs 25,000 as electricity charges for 2 months. She had so far paid only a maximum of Rs 260. Devaki paid the whopping bill and raised a complaint. Gudalur engineer Jayaprakash and Pandalur assistant engineer Muthukumar visited her house for an examination. It was then found out that field staff Ramesh, who took the reading from the meter, had noted down the wrong figures. He was therefore placed under suspension on Wednesday and the amount paid by her was returned.