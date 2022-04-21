OPS demands safety measures in TN cracker units to prevent frequent fire mishaps

CHENNAI: Claiming that most of the labour welfare laws were primarily focused on workers engaged in factories and in the construction sector, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said most of the mishaps reported in crackers' units were due to lack of effective steps on safety measures.

Pointing out the recent accidents in the cracker factories, Panneerselvam said, "Frequent mishaps, which was followed by the Chief Minister relief funds for the accident victims have become regular scenario".

Stating that saving labourers' lives is better than providing compensation, the deputy leader of the opposition said, "Most of the accidents have occurred in the cracker factories during the mixing of chemicals".

Stating that the Health authorities should inspect the cracker factories at least once in three months whether the mixing of chemicals was done under the close monitoring of a qualified worker, Panneerselvam said, "In addition, the officials should also provide adequate advice for ensuring all the safety measures were put in place".

"Frequent accidents were reported due to lack of inspections and ignoring precautionary measures," he said. hE further added that there were no effective steps in preventing such accidents despite several appeals.

"Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and take effective steps to prevent frequent fire accidents in cracker factories," he said. "He should also advise the authorities concerned to initiate measures in preventing deaths due to mishaps," he added.