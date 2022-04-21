Kodanad case: Nilgiris police arrive at Sasikala's Chennai residence

The Nilgiris police summoned Sasikala for the first time today around 10 am.

More than 215 people have already been interrogated so far. The incident happened inside the sprawling 800 plus acre estate, which was one of the favourite retreat homes of Jayalalithaa. An armed gang had trespassed into it and decamped with valuables after killing one of the guards. This is the first time the owner of the estate will be questioned to ascertain what valuables went missing from the bungalow.

During the night of the incident on April 23, 2017, Sasikala was in Bengaluru jail. Jayalalithaa had passed away in December 2016. In October 2020, I-T Department had attached the Kodanad property.

After the DMK returned to power, the case was reopened and a new team of police officers began the investigation anew. The old investigators had filed a charge sheet and the case was on trial at a district court but the police, in August 2021, suddenly decided to probe the case further ‘based on new evidence. The prime accused KV Sayan of Kerala was granted bail by the Madras High court in July 2021. Though he was given bail by the jurisdiction court two months after his arrest in 2017, it was cancelled in 2019, after he gave a media interview alleging that then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had a role in the crime.