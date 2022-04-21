Karur court sentences four to life imprisonment for murdering painter

TIRUCHY: Karur court awarded life imprisonment to four persons who were involved in a murder case. According to prosecution, there was previous enmity between S Baskar (34), a painter, in Karur and S Saravanan (30) of the same area. On May 7, 2020, while Baskar was sleeping in the verandah of his house, Saravanan, his mother Suseela and his 3 friends, came and attacked Baskar who died on the spot. Based on the complaint by Baskar’s wife Pavithra (30), police registered a case and arrested all the five. On Tuesday, Judge Christopher awarded life imprisonment to Saravanan, Balasubramanian, Jayapal and Jeevan while Suseela was acquitted.