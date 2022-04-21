TamilNadu

Karur court sentences four to life imprisonment for murdering painter

On May 7, 2020, while Baskar was sleeping in the verandah of his house, Saravanan, his mother Suseela and his 3 friends, came and attacked Baskar who died on the spot.
TIRUCHY: Karur court awarded life imprisonment to four persons who were involved in a murder case. According to prosecution, there was previous enmity between S Baskar (34), a painter, in Karur and S Saravanan (30) of the same area. On May 7, 2020, while Baskar was sleeping in the verandah of his house, Saravanan, his mother Suseela and his 3 friends, came and attacked Baskar who died on the spot. Based on the complaint by Baskar’s wife Pavithra (30), police registered a case and arrested all the five. On Tuesday, Judge Christopher awarded life imprisonment to Saravanan, Balasubramanian, Jayapal and Jeevan while Suseela was acquitted.

