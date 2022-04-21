Job fraud: Ex-minister gets bail

COIMBATORE: Ex-AIADMK minister V Saroja and her husband were granted conditional bail on Wednesday by a judicial magistrate court in Rasipuram in Namakkal district.

V Saroja and her husband Logaranjan were booked by the Namakkal crime branch police for cheating job aspirants of Rs 76.50 lakh. She was booked on various charges, including breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by Gunaseelan, who is also her relative.

He claimed to have collected money on her behalf, who promised jobs as noon meal staff and assistants. However, she failed to honour her promise. Saroja was the minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme in the previous AIADMK government. Meanwhile, Gunaseelan died three months ago.

The AIADMK leader and her husband moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The High Court, in a reprieve, directed them to appear before the lower court and deposit Rs 12.50 lakh each and sign every Saturday in the Namakkal crime branch office as bail conditions.