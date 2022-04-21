Include organic rice, coconut in mid-day meals, demands MMK leader

CHENNAI: Manithaneya Makkal Katchi floor leader MH Jawahirullah on Wednesday asked the state to consider giving organic rice to students under the Midday Meals Scheme. “There were several announcements made in the Agriculture budget to encourage organic farming in the last two years. Several research suggest that cognitive growth of students will be aided by organic food and considering the welfare of children, the state should add organic food in midday meals,” said Jawahirullah, who also added that a piece of coconut should be added to increase nutritive value. Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan said that his suggestions will be considered.