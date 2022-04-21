Here MBA means Master of Bovine Administration!

TIRUCHY: After failing to find a job two years after completing his mechanical engineering degree, Prasad* from Karur went to his mother’s village to get hands-on experience before applying for an opening his parents chanced upon. What he learnt there had nothing to do with engineering. Instead, he spent the time milking and maintaining cows.

He was among the hundreds of graduates, including those holding engineering and MBA degrees, who appeared for the interview for veterinary assistant posts held in Tiruchy and Karur on Thursday. The Rs 20,000 pay scale job requires a minimum qualification of just Class 8. Other than direct interview, the only skills required are maintaining cattle and riding bicycles.

“My parents insisted that I apply for the post. I went to my mother’s native place to train on maintaining cattle, which I tried for the first time in life,” Prasad said.

Around 12,000 people applied for the 80 vacancies in Tiruchy, while over 3,582 came forward for the 24 posts in Karur. Half of them are at least undergraduates, sources said.

“I am overqualified but this is a government job and my life will be secured if selected,” said S Velusamy*, an MBA graduate from Tiruchy who has been working in a private firm for a salary of Rs 15,000. (*names changed)