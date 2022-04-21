Hall tickets for Class 10, 11 and 12 board students released

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Examinations on Wednesday released the hall tickets for the students studying from Class 10 to Class 12 as preparations are in full swing for conducting board exams.

Accordingly, the students could download the hall tickets from their respective schools and also from any computer system, that has internet connection.

The directorate, which also reviewed the preparations for board exams, in a notification, said for Class 10 students, the Science practical exams will be held from April 27 to April 29 on their school premises.

The students were asked to approach the school to confirm the date of the practical tests. The directorate further said it was mandatory for the students to bring hall tickets even for the practical test. Similarly, for Class 11 and Class 12 students, the practical exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 2.

The private candidates, who were appearing for board exams, could also download their respective hall tickets from www.dge.tn.gov.in.

The authorities of School Education Department also identified the exam centres for the board exam students. “In addition, they also discussed about the safe transportation of question papers to the schools,” a senior official from the department said.

Stating that more than 1,500 flying squad members will be appointed to monitor the board exams, he said all the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with regard to COVID-19 will be adopted at all the exam centres.

As per the notification, the board exams for Class 10 will be held from May 6 to May 30. For Class 11 students, the board exams will be held from May 9 to May 31 and Class 12 exams will be held from May 5 to May 28.