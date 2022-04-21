Education dept holds inquiry into parent’s plaint against 2 teachers

COIMBATORE: Education Department officials on Wednesday held an inquiry with students, teachers and parents regarding allegations against two teachers of hurting religious sentiments of a Class 6 girl at a government school in Tirupur. “The District Education Officer (DEO) visited the school and received written statements from students, parents, teachers and others at Jaivabai Girls Higher Secondary School. The inquiry is yet to get over. Based on the DEO’s report, further course of action will be decided,” said Tirupur CEO R Ramesh. Members of Hindu Youth Front staged a protest in front of the school.