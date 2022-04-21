Chennai man held for attempt to con Thanjai person using MP’s name

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested a person who demanded money for erecting digital banner in the name of Thanjavur MP. Mohammed Iqbal (70) from Manambu Chavadi in Thanjavur received a call on his mobile on April 12 in which the caller had reportedly introduced him as the Thanjavur MP and asked him to pay Rs 27,000 for erecting digital banner. Iqbal refused. But, the caller pestered him. Irritated Iqbal lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and identified the caller as Mohammed Rafiq (52) from Tondiarpet in Chennai. Subsequently, a police team led by Sub Inspector Parthasarathy arrested Mohammed Rafiq.