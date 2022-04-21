AIADMK man alleges threat by fellow party workers over a wall for poll graffiti

CHENNAI: MKB Nagar police are inquiring about the complaint. The complainant M Mahalingam of Vyasarpadi, a youth wing secretary in AIADMK, has alleged that he has been using the wall near Guruchandra Mahal for over a decade to draw poll graffiti about the developments in the party. However, three other AIADMK functionaries Lion Kumar, Vincent Joseph and R S Rajesh have allegedly been threatening him to leave the wall to them apart from erasing the graffiti Mahalingam had drawn for their late leader J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. Meanwhile, Royapuram police have registered a case against three AIADMK members for allegedly attacking a fellow woman cadre with footwear when the latter tried to take a photo with former minister D Jayakumar. Police said that the incident happened on April 3 when the victim T Jayamathi of Royapuram was receiving the AIADMK leader along with others in Royapuram. When she tried to stand closer to Jayakumar, Sathish Kumar of AIADMK Amma Peravai, his wife and another AIADMK member named Jayamalini allegedly pushed Jayamathi away and attacked her with footwear. Jayamalini recently submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate seeking action against the trio and Royapuram police registered a case on Wednesday.