6, including Tasmac bar owner, arrested for killing staff for stealing Rs 4,000

COIMBATORE: Six persons, including a Tasmac bar owner were arrested in Tirupur on Wednesday for killing a 38-year-old staff for stealing money. According to police, Murugan (39) who owns a bar in Kamanaickenpalayam noticed Rs 4,000 missing from the bar on April 16. Muthu (38), a native of Theni and working as a staff confessed to have stolen it. An infuriated Murugan along with others took Muthu in a car and thrashed him brutally. As Muthu collapsed, the assailants dumped his body beneath a railway bridge at Ammainaickanur. Police registered a case and found the identity of the deceased as Muthu and arrested Murugan, along with his accomplices.