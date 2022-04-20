Thanga Tamilselvan deposes before HC in plea against Theni MP

CHENNAI: Former MLA and DMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan on Wednesday deposed before the Madras High Court in an election case challenging the success of OP Ravindhranath in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 LS polls.

Tamilselvan deposed before Justice SS Sundar and submitted that he had filed an impleading petition in this case challenging the electoral victory of Ravindranath.

“I contested as a candidate from the Theni LS seat in 2019. Ravindranath had suppressed his income, properties, and debt details in his election affidavits. He had also disbursed cash to lure voters. Even though I had lodged complaints, the police failed to respond to my complaints due to the intervention of the then deputy CM and Ravindhranath’s father O Panneerselvam. Therefore, his success should be declared as null and void,” Tamilselvan said before the judge.

On recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter on June 8.