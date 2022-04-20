Stepfather kills baby suspecting wife’s fidelity

MADURAI: In a shocking case, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her stepfather in Thoothukudi on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Catherine, sources said.

Stebina (28), who found her daughter lying unconscious on Tuesday morning,rushed the baby to Thoothukudi GMCH, where doctors declared the child ‘brought dead.’ Investigations by police revealed that Stebina, who was deserted by her first husband Kishore six months ago, married to David (32). David often quarreled suspecting wife’s fidelity. On Monday night, a quarrel erupted between them and David thrashed Stebina and banged the baby in the cradle on to a wall. David then fled. Later, police arrested David.