Spl course to help upgrade working diploma holders in TN

CHENNAI: To upgrade educational qualifications of diploma holders who were employed in industries, the Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a new scheme where they can pursue engineering and technical courses under the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) mode.

At present, the higher education system, especially engineering courses in Tamil Nadu, involve studying for at least four years and then graduates seeking employment.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that thousands of diploma holders working in various sectors were unable to pursue full-time technical programmes from universities and colleges due to lack of opportunities and succumbing to pressures of supporting their families. “In addition, working diploma holders also feel stagnant in their respective jobs after a few years. Work pressure makes it impossible for youth to update themselves with studies simultaneously,” the official said.

He added that considering aspects and difficulties faced by professionals, these WIL mode courses could help them fetch graduate and post-graduation certifications even as they continue to work.

Stating that a high-level committee comprising experts, academicians, and former vice-chancellors will be constituted, the official said the panel would come out with the number of technical courses that would be feasible for implementation. “The proposed WIL courses will be exclusively designed for working youth as the classes are likely to be conducted on weekends and public holidays. Limited number of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses will be introduced in the beginning and they will be increased gradually according to the requirements,” the official said.

Pointing out that courseware and lectures will be based on digital learning and can be availed in both online and physical mode, the official said, “the syllabus will be available in both English and regional languages so that more beneficiaries can participate.”

Similarly, the exams will also be conducted in both online and physical mode giving working professionals the advantage of getting industry-recognised degrees or diplomas along with their job, he said.