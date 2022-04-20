One of 6 hiding emu scam convicts held

COIMBATORE: A convict in emu scam has been arrested in Erode on Tuesday for failing to undergo a one-day jail sentence in the cheating case. Six persons, Ramasamy, 51, his wife Samiyathal, 46, Thangavel, 45, his wife Devika, 39, Palanisamy, 50 and Chandran, 54, had duped as many as 62 persons of over Rs 1.24 crore in 2012. The court sentenced the six to undergo one-day imprisonment and imposed a fine amount of Rs 1.5 lakh each. As they went into hiding and failed to pay the penalty, the special court on April 5 issued a non-bailable warrant. Police arrested Palanisamy and search is on for others.