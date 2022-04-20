Nainar Nagendran’s take on Pushpa song leaves House in splits

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is yet to come out of the ‘Pushpa’ hangover as even the Assembly could not resist humming, “Oo solriya, Oo Oo solriya”, thanks to BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran who caused a laughter riot on Tuesday while trying to underpin the negative influence of Hindi in contemporary Tamil songs.

Participating in the debate on demand for grants for the industries department, Nagendran recalled a few old Tamil verses and said, “Songs these days are disturbing. There is a song which goes Oo solriya, Oo solriya. Another song goes like, aaluma doluma, aisalakhadi maaluma. Aalu means Potato in Hindi. Maalum means to know. I do not know what ‘aisa lakhadi’ means.

“It looks like one should learn Hindi to understand Tamil songs. Old songs were loaded with alliteration,” Nagendran said. To this, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “I am happy that Nainar Nagendran has expressed dissatisfaction over the presence of Hindi in Tamil songs.”

The House hardly got a break from his humour overdrive after Nagendran also made a mention of the price of stitching designer blouses. Raising the issue of offering vocational training to school students, Nagendran said, “It costs over Rs 1,300 to stitch a blouse.” Intrigued by this, ‘Pollachi’ Jayaraman said, “I would like to know how he (Nagendran) knows about blouse price?” An unrelenting Nagendran added, “My wife asked me to collect the blouse. I paid and collected it on my way back home. It was only for my wife.” Nagendran’s emphasis on “my wife” left the House in splits.