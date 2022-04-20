Monetary aid for 320 kids orphaned in State during pandemic, 18 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Out of 366 children in the State, who lost one or both parents to COVID-19, 320 will receive monetary compensation from the Tamil Nadu government. In Chennai alone 18 children have been given monetary aid of Rs 5 lakh each.

According to sources at the Department of Social Defence, in Tamil Nadu, 366 children were orphaned due to COVID-19. And in Chennai, 23 children lost both their parents. The proposal for monetary aid was sent to the State government.

“The government has so far ordered to issue Rs 5 lakh cash for 18 children, which will overall amount to Rs 90 lakh. Remaining proposals are under the process, which will be approved by the government in due time,” said an official at the Department of Social Defence. “The monetary aid of Rs 5 lakh for each child has been deposited in the name of the child in the Tamil Nadu power finance corporation as Fixed Deposit (FD) account.”

According to official sources, Rs 5 lakh cash along with the accrued interest will be handed over to the child once he/she completes 18 years.