Massive complex in Tirumazhisai at Rs 1,280 cr

CHENNAI: The State government has announced the construction of a residential-cum-commercial complex in Tirumazhisai over 16.92 acres through PPP mode at Rs 1, 280 crore.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy also proposed to demolish and reconstruct 10,000 dilapidated rental houses meant for government employees in 60 places through PPP mode.

He also proposed to increase FSI (Floor Space Index) on major transport corridors, including MRTS, Chennai Metro Rail, Outer Ring Road, Anna Salai, Periyar EVR Salai, Chennai - Kolkata highway, Chennai - Tiruvallur highway, and OMR. He also announced that the CMDA in consultation with the coastal regulatory authority and Environment and Forest Department would undertake redevelopment works along the 30km coastline from Marina to Kovalam for Rs 100 crore. CMDA would take up waterway and lake bund development work at Rs 100 crore in Perumbakkam, Retteri, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Chepauk, Ayanampakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam, and Puzhal. A detailed project report would be prepared by CMDA.

Town Development Authority would be set up for Salem and Tiruchy on the lines of Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Hosur. The Minister also announced that TNHB would construct multi-storey residential projects in Tiruvanmiyur, Sholinganallur (OMR) and Madhavaram over 3.18 acres at a cost of Rs 105.50 crore.

TNHB would also construct 125 residential flats through JV in Hosur under a self-financing scheme at a cost of Rs 59 crore. Service apartments spread across 0.21 acres at Sathuvacheri in Vellore to tap the influx of people who visit for medical treatment in hospitals there will also be built. A consultant would study the feasibility of decongesting the Koyambedu wholesale market. A feasibility report would be prepared for it in six months.