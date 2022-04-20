Mask mandatory but no fine in Tamil Nadu: Ma Subramanian

Chennai: People should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance in public places to prevent the fourth wave, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating workers' restroom at Saidapet Municipal Corporation Office at a total cost of Rs 5.65 lakh on Wednesday.

"Covid cases continue to surge in several countries, including US, UK, Singapore, Germany, and Israel, as they reported at least 10,000 to one lakh new cases in the past 24 hours. As far as India is concerned, cases went up in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Kerala. The Union Government issued notice to the respective governments, and even urged the people to wear face masks," said Subramanian.

In Tamil Nadu, the penalty for not wearing a face mask has been withdrawn, but people should ensure that masks and physical distance be followed in public places.

The minister said that for over a month, the state reported less than 50 Covid cases and nil deaths. The recent spike in other States is not an immediate cause of worry, but precautions are to be taken.

He added that people should get vaccinated against the virus which would prevent the fourth wave.