Chennai: After questioning over 200 people, the Nilgiris police now summoned Sasikala to appear at 10 am on Thursday.

She is expected to be questioned about the properties in Kodanad and the missing items, missing documents from Kodanad which were found in a hotel in Chennai, sources said.

A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.