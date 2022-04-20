I don't belong to BJP: Bhagyaraj apologises for calling Modi's critics 'premature babies'

Chennai: Days after Ilaiyaraaja drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar, director Bhagyaraj slammed the critics of Modi calling them premature babies who are born in three months. He also said that they are born without proper eyes and ears.

Within a few hours, the veteran director released a video on social media apologising for the same.

In the video, he said, "Whatever I said was my personal opinion. I don't belong to BJP. I have been born in Dravidian land and the thoughts of our leaders naturally run through my mind. Ideologies of Periyar, Aringnar Anna and Kalaignar are imprinted in me."

"I sincerely apologise if I had hurt someone's sentiments," he added.