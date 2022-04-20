Covid-appropriate behaviour must: Radhakrishnan to Collectors as cases rise in India

CHENNAI: With Covid cases continuing to surge in the country, even as Tamil Nadu has no significant changes in the number of cases till date, the State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan instructed the district Collectors and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed among people.

In a letter to district Collectors, Radhakrishnan said that as on April 4, New Delhi reported at least 82 cases in a day. But on Tuesday the fresh cases surged to 632. Even the test positivity rate which was below 1 per cent went up to 5 per cent.

An increasing trend is also seen in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and also mildly in Maharashtra. Internationally, Omicron variant cases were in the range of 7.45 lakhs a day in the week ending April 18.

"In Tamil Nadu, so far there has been no significant changes. Cases have also mildly risen from below 25 a day to 30 and above. Around 8 districts have reported isolated cases," said Radhakrishnan.

He added that at a stage when we should aim at virus suppression, it is noticed that isolated cases are still getting reported. He added that there needs to be constant monitoring of the trajectory of cases and also test positivity at district and sub district levels.

The direction of mask and Covid-appropriate behavior was never withdrawn and still in place. This is the time refocus on the need to continue to use mask in public places and crowded places in any setting and hospitals.

"In addition, we need to ensure people are vaccinated against Covid. As over 40 lakh people are yet to get vaccinated for first dose, and 1.37 crore are due for second dose in the State. And follow up those eligible for booster doses with special focus on the elderly and co-morbid," said the Health Secretary.

Commenting on the whole genomic sequence, Radhakrishnan stated that currently all samples sequenced have revealed 100 per cent Omicron variant. Of which 93 per cent has BA2 Omicron sub variant and no case of XE recombinant sub variant have been detected.