‘CM for hiking Foreign Medical Graduates quota’

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin is in favour of increasing the quota for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) and has even urged the Centre to increase the same. “After the Union government reduced the percentage of FMGs doing internships from 10 to 7.5 per cent, the Chief Minister is in favour of increasing the percentage of internships to 20. The Chief Minister even stressed the same demand when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently,” said the Minister. Though the state favoured the internship of students who completed their course through online it was the Centre, which went for appeal in Supreme Court and prevented those FMGs from doing internship. However, the state will fight for their rights and will definitely enable them to do internship.