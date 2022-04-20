BDO takes over Karaipoondi panchayat

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Mismanagement of village panchayat funds resulted in the panchayat president’s powers being superseded and being replaced by the local BDO as special officer in Karaipoondi village on Tuesday. Based on written complaints by two ward members of the Karaipoondi panchayat in Chetpet panchayat union, an official team lead by additional collector M Pratap and including the AD (panchayats) and Chetpet BDO investigated the issue. Not only were village panchayat funds found to be mismanaged, panchayat president Indira failed to provide a convincing reply. Hence based on the inquiry Collector B Murugesh ordered that the panchayat president’s powers be handed over to Chetpet BDO Renugopal.