4 from Canada among 31 new cases in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 31 new COVID cases including 4 international passengers from Canada on Wednesday, taking the toll to 34,53,351.

Chennai recorded 16 cases, Chengalpattu had 5 cases, and a case each in Coimbatore, Erode, Ranipet, Salem, Sivagagai, and Tiruvallur.

The test positivity rate (TPR) reported 0.2 per cent after 13,446 samples were tested. Chennai and Chengalpattu reported the highest TPR with 0.9 per cent each, Tiruppur 0.4 per cent, Thanjavur and Vellore had 0.3 per cent each.

At least 23 people were discharged from several hospitals across the state on Wednesday. Over 34.15 lakh people have recovered in Tamil Nadu so far.

As many as 16,583 more samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.