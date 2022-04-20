22 accused in jallikattu case acquitted

MADURAI: Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge, Madurai, N Nagalakshmi on Tuesday acquitted all 22 accused booked on charges of blocking train in Madurai in 2017 in support of their demands for lifting the ban imposed by the government on jallikattu, the bull-taming sport. A series of protests were organised by people from all walks of life in parts of Madurai after the sport was banned by the Centre. These 22 persons blocked a train bound for Madurai, on track near Sellur in Madurai, to lift the ban. Sellur police filed a case against them under various sections. However, when the case came up for hearing, the Judge disposed of the case and acquitted them citing charges were not proved, sources said.