12-yr-old boy rescued from bonded labour

TIRUCHY: The Child Line official rescued a 12-year-old boy who was bonded to a person from Karambakudi in Pudukkottai on Tuesday. The officials received information that a boy was grazing goats at Karvayal near Pattukkottai. Child Line Coordinator Suresh along with the revenue officials went to the spot on Monday night and rescued the boy. The boy told the officials that his father obtained Rs 1 lakh from one Selvaraj at Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district. Since his father could not repay the borrowed money, he sent the boy as a bonded labourer to Selvaraj two years ago. The Pattukottai Taluk police, who registered a case, are searching for Selvaraj.