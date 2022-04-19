TN govt to create corpus of Tamil words for technical terms

The Tamil Nadu government would create a corpus of Tamil words for terms to be used in various sectors like medical, engineering, and technology, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil culture, Thangam Tenarasu said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the state legislative assembly, the minister said this will be done in consultation with Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporations and experts.

The Minister said an amount of Rs 35 lakh would be allocated for creating the corpus and added that an amount of Rs 5.36 crore would be allocated for competitions in Tamil-related subjects at 100 arts, science colleges, medical and engineering colleges every year.

Thenarasu also said that Tamil-related events would be organised in 6,218 government schools three times a year and an amount of Rs 5.60 crore has been allocated for the same.

He said that an amount of Rs 1 crore would be allocated for organising a conference on The Thirukkural at UNESCO Centre in Paris.

Rs 78 lakh would be allocated for improving the library facilities at the International Institute of Tamil Studies and Rs 61.50 lakh would be allocated for bettering its infrastructure.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh would be allocated for providing Tamil books on behalf of the state government to promote learning of Tamil among the emigrants from the state in France, Germany, and other European countries, Thangam Thenarasu said in the house.