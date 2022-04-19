TamilNadu

Tiruchy DRI seizes gold worth Rs 1 crore smuggled from Singapore, 2 arrested

DRI sleuths from Tiruchy seized gold worth Rs 1 crore smuggled from Singapore via Chennai and two persons, including an private airlines staff, arrested in this connection on Sunday.
Dt Next Bureau

Tiruchy: Sources said that acting on a tip off that huge quantity of gold was being smuggled from Singapore to Tiruchy, the DRI officials kept watch on passengers arriving at the airport. On Sunday, at 7.10 am, the officials conducted a check of baggage belonging to the passengers of Air India Express and found that a private airways staff, who was later identified as Vinod Kumar from Valasaravakkam in Chennai, was handing over two kg gold in the form of paste to one Fakkrudeen from Nagapattinam. Soon the officials seized the gold worth Rs 1 crore and both Vinod Kumar and Fakkrudeen were secured. Further investigations are on.

Gold Smuggling
Tiruchy
DRI

